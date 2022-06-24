NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 320 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

