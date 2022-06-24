NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

