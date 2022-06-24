NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

