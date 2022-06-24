NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

