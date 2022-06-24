NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Copart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

