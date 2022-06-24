NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $22,861,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 474,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

