NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $104,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

