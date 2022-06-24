NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

