NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $115,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $259.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.07.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.