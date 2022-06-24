NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 412.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.68 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

