NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

