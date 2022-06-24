NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

