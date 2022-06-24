NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

