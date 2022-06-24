NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $78,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

