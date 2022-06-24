NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $114,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

CE stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $118.13 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.