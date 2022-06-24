NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,404,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

