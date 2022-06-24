NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 87.65%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

