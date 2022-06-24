NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.45) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

