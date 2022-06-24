NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $260,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $241.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.