NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.