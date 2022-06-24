NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 56,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

