NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NYSE ED opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

