NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

