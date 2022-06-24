NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

EXR opened at $167.88 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

