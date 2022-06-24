NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.69.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

