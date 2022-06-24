NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 634.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

