NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 118 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 254,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.50.

FICO opened at $402.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

