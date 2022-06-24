NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 473 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

