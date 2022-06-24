NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

