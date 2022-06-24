NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $83.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

