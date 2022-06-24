NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,678. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

