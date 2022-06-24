NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 127.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Avery Dennison by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $48,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

