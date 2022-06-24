NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FOX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 777,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

