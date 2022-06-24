NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.47. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

