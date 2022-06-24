NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

UHS stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

