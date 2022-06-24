NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

