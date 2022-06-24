NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

