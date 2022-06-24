NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

