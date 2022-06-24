NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.