NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,579,000 after buying an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 1,265,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,578,000 after buying an additional 404,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

