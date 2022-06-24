NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of URI opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

