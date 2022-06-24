NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Waters by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day moving average of $325.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

