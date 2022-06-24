NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

Shares of MTB opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.