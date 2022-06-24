NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

