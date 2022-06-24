NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $10,747,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,600.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

