NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.