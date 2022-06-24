NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

