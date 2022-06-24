NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

