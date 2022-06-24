NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

