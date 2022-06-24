Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 12.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.68. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 2.75 and a 52-week high of 26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

